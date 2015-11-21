Cool time-lapse shows Fenway park being transformed into a football field for Notre Dame game

This Saturday, Notre Dame will play its annual Shamrock Series game, this time hosting Boston College.

Notre Dame is considered the home team despite the game being held in Boston’s Fenway Park, home of the Red Sox.

It’s the first time in 47 years that a football game is being played in Fenway. The last game was in 1968 when the Boston Patriots hosted the Cincinnati Bengals in their last game in the AFL.

In preparation, there have been several time-lapse videos of the historic stadium getting a makeover into a football field.

Here’s one of the stadium’s entire make-over:

And here’s one, specifically, of the goal-posts being set up.

Before the paint, the end zones, and football… there had to be field goal posts! ⚾️➡️???? #ShamrockSeries pic.twitter.com/WGjxFWfMbR

— Fenway Park (@fenwaypark) November 16, 2015

ESPN also got a behind-the-scenes look at the process, captured in a cool photo essay.

Interestingly, Fenway Park’s famous hand-operated MLB scoreboard will have the scores of the rest of the college football games around the country.

Around the league @MLB scores replaced by College Football Playoff scores for Saturday! ⚾️➡️???? #ShamrockSeries pic.twitter.com/FkeDisMk1A

— Fenway Park (@fenwaypark) November 19, 2015

Lost in the excitement of the venue, Notre Dame badly needs to win this game and perhaps win out to hold onto their No. 4 ranking.

