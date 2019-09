Karl Sanford took snapshots from the Curiosity Rover’s first 281 Sols on Mars to make this awesome time lapse. See the rover wander around the surface, check out rocks, and dig in the Martian dirt.



He used images from the Front Left Hazcam taken between Sol 0 (August 8th, 2012) and Sol 281 (May 21st, 2013).



