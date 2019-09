The blizzard of 2015 was not the storm of the century as predicted. Here’s a twenty-minute walk from the East Village toward Union Square in Manhattan taken on an iPhone 5s with the Hyperlapse app.

Produced by Sam Rega

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.