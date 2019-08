NASA’s Space Launch System is scheduled to launch for the first time in 2018. In the meantime, NASA is busy getting all of the rocket’s components in order, like its gigantic fuel tanks. Watch the painstaking process of months of work crammed into 60 seconds. It’s pretty amazing.

Video courtesy of NASA

Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.