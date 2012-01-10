US

Watch This Stunning HD Time-Lapse Of The Largest City North Of The Arctic Circle

Kim Bhasin

Murmansk is the largest city north of the Arctic Circle. Situated in the extreme Northwest of Russia, its 300,000 residents live in a ‘subarctic’ climate. During the warmest part of the year, the average temperature is around 63 degrees Fahrenheit, while in the coldest period, it averages about 7 degrees.

Alexander Bergan filmed a beautiful time-lapse video of the landscapes of Murmansk — from the chilly highways to the semi-frozen port to the snow-covered parks (via The Atlantic).

Take a look:

Murmansk in motion from Alexander Bergan on Vimeo.

