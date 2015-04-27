Stunning time-lapse shows what LA skies would look like without pollution

“Skyglow” shows what Los Angeles skies would look like without light pollution. The film is a part of a Kickstarter project to raise awareness about light pollution and the ways we can reverse it. The project was put together by time-lapse artists Gavin Heffernan and Harun Mehmedinovic.

For more information for the project or to contribute to the campaign visit skyglowproject.com



Video courtesy of Sunchaser Pictures

