Watch The Astonishing Timelapse Makeover Of This Homeless Veteran

Jim Wolf, a United States Army veteran, agreed to get a makeover recently at the charitable request of

Dégagé Ministries, Design 1 Salon & Spa, and

Rob Bliss Creative.

The following video captures just how quickly a homeless vet with an admitted alcohol problem can be whipped into shape given a few lending hands and a little bit of follow through.

Dégagé Ministries tells Ryan Broderick of Buzzfeed that after the video was shot, Jim decided for the first time to enter Alcoholics Anonymous and now has his own housing.

Approximately 33 % of homeless males are vets, and at any given night, 300,000 vets spend the night on the streets or in homeless shelters. Dégagé Ministries has set up a site asking for donations to go toward more homeless vets makeovers.

Watch Jim transform:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.