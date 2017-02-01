Mesmerising time lapse footage of sunset at the Boneyard -- where Air Force planes go to die

At the 309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, also known as the “Boneyard,” US military planes from all services go to die.

Single seat jets, large transport planes, helicopters, and even expire mental projects lay across a vast expanse of desert.

Some have been picked apart as the US Air Force and other branches of the military scramble to keep planes flying. Some have been resurrected, like a 55 year-old B-52H that the Air Force put back into service.

But the wide majority just sit under the rising and setting sun in a scene that fans of US military aviation and former pilots themselves consistently find a kind of eerie beauty in.

Perhaps nothing has captured that beauty as well as the following time lapse footage of America’s “Boneyard.”

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.