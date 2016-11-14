This incredible time-lapse reveals how modern bridges are built

Modern-day bridge construction shares a little more than a passing resemblance to scuba diving. In this time lapse, filmed by EarthCam and released by Minnesota’s Department of Transportation, shows the construction of the St. Croix Crossing. After the piers are constructed on the river floor, premade segments are installed by crane.

