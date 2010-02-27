Note: Mark Suster is a former entrepreneur and currently a partner at GRP Partners. This post was originally published on Mark’s blog. It is republished here with permission.

You all know this intuitively. But on a scale of ABC (always be closing) there is a wide degree of urgency that entrepreneurs show. As as I’ve said before, I believe that getting things done is one of the major things that differentiates successful entrepreneurs from just reasonable ones. This is a reminder for all entrepreneurs to remember to be careful about “deal drift.”

I think the perfect saying to have as a reminder is “time is the enemy of all deals,” or as my wife is all too tired of hearing me say, “Don’t pop the champagne until the ink is dry on the contract and the money is in the bank.”

So, where does this all come from and how can you apply it in practice?

Let me start with a story. When I was raising money for my first company we had closed a seed round in 1999 and were working on our A round. We had many term sheets (it was 1999 and we had a pulse) and we were deciding which one to take. We were trying to optimise around a few criteria: price, size of round, number of syndicate partners and, of course, terms.

We ended up agreeing a term sheet for $16.5 million at a $15 million pre-money valuation. Yes, this was stupid. But we weren’t optimising for dilution – we were building a $1 billion+ company and we wanted the runway to succeed. We had people hearing through the grapevine that we were about to raise money and new investors started calling us to get in on the deal.

My co-founder and other management team members wanted us to hold off and see whether we could get the deal done at a higher price. I was resolute. “Guys, I accept that we could probably shop this around for a higher price but we could also end up with nothing. Let’s take the deal on the table and go build a huge business.” They accepted my argument. It was December 1999. We signed a term sheet.

We moved into the legal process and final due diligence in January and February of 2000. Goldman Sachs was going to be one of the investors in my firm. Morgan Stanley found out about us and organised a secret Sunday meeting where they flew in a bunch of bankers to convince us to let them in on the round. We thought it was a good idea so we brought it up to Goldman. Morgan Stanley had proposed a higher valuation to let them in. Goldman said NFW. Not just on the valuation creep but also on Morgan Stanley being involved. We were faced with a situation – slow down deal closure to convince all parties to work together or plow ahead. We plowed. Morgan Stanley then funded one of our competitors. That’s a different story.

Our final closure was the first week of March 2000. We closed with 5 investors including Goldman. If you remember your history the market crashed the next week. Many companies that were in the process of raising money did not. It quickly became impossible to raise venture capital. Most people who hadn’t already closed their deals were dead.

I lived through this again September 2001. I don’t even need to mention the date for you to know what happened. By mid September the entire market was constipated. Any deal – ANY DEAL – that was pre 9/11 was suddenly in question. Many deals – VC or otherwise – didn’t ever close.

History repeated itself in September 2008 with that market crash.

So having lived through this I became a very superstitious and paranoid deal guy. When Salesforce.com decided to buy my company in December 2006 I dropped everything and focused religiously on closure. I was obsessed with the closure date. I did everything in my power to get this to be the earliest date possible. For me it was a binary outcome. If anything changed (stock market crash, real estate crash, somebody trying to buy Salesforce.com, whatever) I could end up with goose eggs.

This isn’t a story about Black Swan events. It isn’t even a story about raising venture capital or M&A. It is a story about the nature of deals themselves. Any deal. VC, sales, biz dev, M&A or otherwise. Time is the enemy of ALL deals. Unless, of course, you’re the buyer and playing for a lower price.

Things change. Your deal sponsor could lose their job or change jobs. Just ask my good friend Stuart Lander. He was working on a big deal at his company Public Spend when his client, a Miami public official, was arrested for fraud. True story. People who were excited about your deal can suddenly become enamoured with the next shiny object to come along. New competitors can introduce stuff into deal dynamics. Whatever. I’ve seen it all.

What can you do about it?

Don't over shop Don't grind every detail The first cousin of the over-shopper is the over-grinder. It happens on all deals. I'm not saying to throw in the towel and don't negotiate important points. But think about what you really care about in deals. Try your best to stand your ground on as many points as you care about. If it's a biz deal you might care about IP protection, revenue share, investment commitments to joint marketing -- whatever. But I sometimes see people get bogged down in PR releases, cancellation clauses, minimum guarantees, whatever. I'm not saying that these points are unimportant. On each deal they might be more or less important. Decide what's important to you. Grind on that. Avoid over grinding. You know that every turn of the legal documents can add weeks. Some senior legal guy needs to approve the changes and then run it by his lawyer to be drafted. Some senior business unit head needs to approve your changes. Each grind introduces more uncertainty both in terms of elapsed time and other unknown variables. On the VC front, I advise other VCs I know to also be careful about over grinding. You don't want to enter important new relationships with bad feelings. It's not worth it. Grind wisely. Don't be complacent Get people in person One technique that isn't aggressive and always works is to get all the parties in one room. You need your key negotiating partner and both sets of lawyers. You can streamline what would have taken 2 weeks in document turns and accomplish more in a single day. Plan well for your negotiation so you know what you'll give in on. Be willing to take breaks to let your partner call his senior people for consent. But get everybody to commit to sitting in the room until the terms are pounded out and creative solutions are reached for areas where you are at odds on terms. And, I can never link to this clip enough. ABC: Always Be Closing.

