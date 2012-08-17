Fareed Zakaria Is Forgiven By Time And CNN

Photo: Flickr/World Economic Forum

Less than a week after Fareed Zakaria got caught up in a plagiarism scandal, CNN and Time magazine have announced that Zakaria’s suspension has been lifted from both outlets.Alexander Abad-Santos over at The Atlantic reports that the folks at Time have released this statement:

We have completed a thorough review of each of Fareed Zakaria’s columns for Time, and we are entirely satisfied that the language in question in his recent column was an unintentional error and an isolated incident for which he has apologized. We look forward to having Fareed’s thoughtful and important voice back in the magazine with his next column in the issue that comes out on September 7.

The Associated Press reports that Zakaria’s weekly “GPS” public affairs program on CNN will return on Aug. 26.

For now, Zakaria is still suspended from The Washington Post. The scandal broke after Zakaria wrote a column on gun control for Time, where he lifted a very similar graph from a piece by Jill Lepore for The New Yorker.

This news comes just a few days after Wired announced that it would be taking Jonah Lehrer back as a writer (though he’s no longer writing for the New Yorker) after getting caught up in a plagiarism scandal. Lehrer’s situation was two-fold: he was self-plagiarizing columns for the New Yorker, and had fabricated Bob Dylan quotes that appeared in his bestselling book, Imagine: How Creativity Works.

