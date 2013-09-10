13 Stunning Composite Photos Of Singapore

Photographs freeze the world around us — unless they’re by Singapore-based

photographer Fong Qi Wei.

Intrigued by photographing time, Wei created single, composite pictures from a sequence of images spanning 2-4 hours. He concentrated on capturing sunrises and sunsets as they evolved over different landscapes, seascapes, and cityscapes.

He then digitally stitched the images together to get a snapshot of time passing over the scene for his series “Time is a Dimension.”

“Most paintings and photographs are an instance of time,” Wei explained in his artist’s statement. “That’s not the way the world works. We experience a sequence of time, and that’s why a video is somehow more compelling than a freeze frame.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.