13 Stunning Composite Photos Of Singapore

Time is a Dimension Fong Qi WeiCourtesy of Fong Qi Wei

Photographs freeze the world around us — unless they’re by Singapore-based
photographer Fong Qi Wei.

Intrigued by photographing time, Wei created single, composite pictures from a sequence of images spanning 2-4 hours. He concentrated on capturing sunrises and sunsets as they evolved over different landscapes, seascapes, and cityscapes.

He then digitally stitched the images together to get a snapshot of time passing over the scene for his series “Time is a Dimension.”

“Most paintings and photographs are an instance of time,” Wei explained in his artist’s statement. “That’s not the way the world works. We experience a sequence of time, and that’s why a video is somehow more compelling than a freeze frame.”

A plane flies over the Changi Beach dock in Singapore in the early morning.

Source: Fong Qi Wei/Thoughtful Photography

People walk along the Changi Beach as the sun sets.

Source: Fong Qi Wei/Thoughtful Photography

The Fullerton Bay Hotel comes alive at night in Wei's compilation photograph.

Source: Fong Qi Wei/Thoughtful Photography

A gorgeous Heliconia tropical plant stands still as time surges around it.

Source: Fong Qi Wei/Thoughtful Photography

Stacked circles show the passing of time over Singapore's China town.

Source: Fong Qi Wei/Thoughtful Photography

Families sit down for dinner as the sun sets over a Singapore housing development.

Source: Fong Qi Wei/Thoughtful Photography

Fireworks light up the night at the Singapore National Day Parade 2013.

Source: Fong Qi Wei/Thoughtful Photography

Banners cross the sky and the city lights up during the Singapore National Day Parade 2013.

Source: Fong Qi Wei/Thoughtful Photography

The sun sets over one of the oldest housing estates in Singapore -- the Tiong Bahru Estate.

Source: Fong Qi Wei/Thoughtful Photography

A glass building mirrors the sky in Singapore as the sun goes down over the city.

Source: Fong Qi Wei/Thoughtful Photography

Night radiates from this image of Bukit Gombak, Singapore.

Source: Fong Qi Wei/Thoughtful Photography

Day turns to night while people fly kites at the Marina Barage in Singapore.

Source: Fong Qi Wei/Thoughtful Photography

Boats float in the marina and buildings light up as night falls over downtown Singapore.

Source: Fong Qi Wei/Thoughtful Photography

