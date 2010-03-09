Time Inc.'s Jonathan Shar Joins Barnes & Noble To Build 'Digital Newsstand'

Barnes & Noble, Inc. (BKS) is getting into the competitive digital newsstand game. They hired Time Inc. executive Jonathan Shar as general manager of their new “Digital Newsstand and Emerging Content at Barnes & Noble.com.”

Shar is leaving Time Warner as general manager of CNNMoney.com and will be in charge of creating a storefront for digital newspapers, magazines blogs and other content publishers for bn.com, Nook users and other platforms.

Shar told us in a phone interview that his main goal will be to “bring that one-of-a-kind experience consumers get with print and create it for the digital world,” he said.

Shar will also be busy researching what kind of products and services consumers are looking for at bn.com. He’ll have competition with the Apple iPad, Amazon and even Conde Nast, Hearst and other publications working on digital media stores.

As far as details about what kind of publications he plans to work with or bundled packages of content he might before, Shar said “it’s a little too early to say.”

Shar said his relationship with publications at Time Inc. won’t necessarily be his only advantage. Before joining CNNMoney.com, he was he was vice president of consumer marketing at the Sports Illustrated Group. “I have a track record of building, developing and maintaining relationships across the industry,” he said.



