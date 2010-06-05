Time Inc.'s Former Digital News Chief, Vivek Shah, Acquires Ziff Davis

Vivek Shah.

Ziff Davis, the parent company of digital technology pubs including PCMag.com, ExtremeTech and GearLog, has been acquired by Time Inc.’s former digital news chief, Vivek Shah, in a partnership with the Boston-based private equity firm Great Hill Partners.The deal, which makes Shah CEO of Ziff Davis, was announced this afternoon.



“Ziff Davis is an incredible foundation off which to build an exciting new digital media company,” Shah said in a statement.

The Wall Street Journal has a bit more on the history of the company, which has been around since the 1920s and gone through six different owners in the past 16 years (The Journal’s sources say the price was less than $150 million this time around):

The company was founded by William Ziff Sr. and Bernard Davis, and it grew into a large stable of magazines chronicling leisure activities like aviation and photography, and later added computer magazines and electronic databases. The Ziff family sold most of the company for $1.4 billion in 1994, when it was a high flier in the early Internet era. Forstmann Little a year later sold the company to Japan’s Softbank Corp. for $2.1 billion.

In 2000, the Ziff Davis publications were acquired by Willis Stein & Partners, a private-equity firm, for about $780 million. The deal weighed down Ziff Davis with debt, and the company tipped into bankruptcy protection in 2008. Ziff Davis came out of bankruptcy a few months later owned by investment firms.

Shah left Time Inc. last November after 15 years with the company.

Here’s the press release announcing the acquisition:

Ziff Davis Acquired by Digital Media Executive Vivek Shah and Great Hill Partners

Acquisition is First Stage in Building New Digital Media Company

New York, New York – June 4, 2010 – Ziff Davis, one of the nation’s leading technology publishers, has been acquired by former Time Inc. executive Vivek Shah in partnership with Boston-based Great Hill Partners. The acquisition represents the first step in building a new digital media company that specialises in producing and distributing content for consumers making important buying decisions.

Ziff Davis is headquartered in New York and its writers, editors and analysts produce award-winning and respected consumer electronics and technology content on the Web, and on other digital platforms including smart phones, e-readers and tablet devices. The nine Ziff Davis properties being acquired are PCMag.com, ExtremeTech, GearLog, GoodCleanTech, DL.tv, AppScout, CrankyGeeks, Smart Device Central and TechSaver.com, which reach over 7 million users per month.

“This is an unusual opportunity to acquire a recognised category leader with a very deep team of talent that has already fully transitioned to digital,” said Shah, who begins today as CEO of the new Ziff Davis. “Ziff Davis is an incredible foundation off which to build an exciting new digital media company focused on delivering fantastic content to our audience and unprecedented opportunities to marketers.”

Shah, in over 14 years at Time Inc., created one of the company’s most successful digital ventures in CNNMoney.com, the 2nd largest financial site on the Web. Shah also oversaw some of the company’s other large digital businesses, including Time.com and SI.com, and previously served as the president of Fortune and Money magazines. An active member of the digital media community, Shah serves on or has served on the boards of TheStreet.com, ShareThis and the Interactive Advertising Bureau, and on the advisory boards of AdSafe Media and Outbrain.

“This stable of really sound media properties is a fantastic starting point to building a new digital media company,” said Chris Gaffney, Managing Partner of Great Hill Partners. “Having a talented, experienced digital media pioneer like Vivek made us even more eager to participate.”

One of the most attractive assets of the company is Ziff Davis Labs, the largest and first computer testing lab in the industry, Ziff Davis Labs provides objective, benchmark-based product testing run by industry-leading analysts. For many in the tech industry, ratings from Ziff Davis properties are considered the industry gold-standard. Continuing to deliver and distribute this increasingly valuable and objective source of information to consumers who are “in market” is a key value driver of Ziff Davis.

GCA Savvian Advisors acted as exclusive financial advisor to Ziff Davis on this transaction. Specific financial terms of the acquisition are not being disclosed.

