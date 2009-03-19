Time Inc. To Start Charging For Online Content (CLIP)

Because there’s too much ad inventory on the Internet, Time Inc. publications including SI.com, Time.com, CNNMoney.com and EW.com will experiment with mixing paid and free content in the next 8 months, EVP John Squires told reporters gathered today at the company’s NYC headquarters.



We caught up with John afterward and asked him to explain further. He told us, “certain content area of our sites will try some pay tests, just to see what will drive consumers to get out their wallets or subscribe to one of our magazines.”

Check out the clip:



