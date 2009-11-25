Time Inc. Shutters InStyle Weddings

The magazine publisher is folding In Style’s wedding spinoff, a source confirms.



The quarterly title will cease with the publication of the winter issue, on sale from Dec. 25 through March 25. Around nine staffers are losing their jobs in the process, the source says.

Meanwhile, the In Style brand remains vital and will continue on with the flagship magazine and special issues like In Style Makeover.

The economic downturn has hit the wedding niche hard. This fall, Conde Nast closed Modern Bride and Elegant Bride.

