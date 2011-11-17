Time Inc. Readies Apps for All 21 Magazines



MONACO, Cote d’Azur — Time Inc. will publish all 21 U.S. magazine as Apps in January, says Paul Caine, Chief Revenue Officer of Time Inc., in this interview with Beet.TV.



We spoke with him about the monetization opportunities around Apps, including advertising, single sales and subscriptions.

Update: According to a report by Peter Kafka, several of the titles are now available on the Kindle Fire.

We conducted this interview last week at the Monaco Media Forum where he was a panelist.

Andy Plesser

You can also find this post up at Beet.TV.

