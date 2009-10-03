Sites With Paywalls Will Lose Millions Of Dollars

Nicholas Carlson
  • Sarah Palin’s book cover [The Awl]
  • Study: Sites with paywalls will lose millions [PaidContent]
  • Google blocks fleeing Orkut users from taking their friends with them [TechCrunch]
  • Tim Armstrong’s one word for AOL: “Content” [CNET]
  • Social games maker Playdom revenues “upwards of $50 million” [ISG]
  • Google Wave: Even the crooks are into it [The Big Money]
  • Your favourite New Blog Platform For The Next Five Minutes [Fimoculous]
  • Top New York Advertising Creatives Charge $750 per Hour [Ad Age]
  • Time Inc. pitches a “Hulu For Magazines” [MediaMemo]

