Pssst…It's Time Inc., Not Bloomberg Actually Taking Over BusinessWeek

While the company signing the $5 million check for BusinessWeek is Bloomberg, there’s whispers amongst the staff that it’s actually Time Inc. that’s acquiring the business mag.
Look at the people in charge.
- Norman Pearlstine, the new chairman of BusinessWeek is the former editor-in-chief at Time Inc.
- Jim Kelly, who used to be managing editor at Time, has been sitting in on BusinessWeek’s editorial meetings, and is now mentioned as a possible editor-in-chief for BusinessWeek.
- Bloomberg also has Eric Pooley, a former managing editor at Fortune, on its staff.
- Jim Aley who used to be at Fortune is also sitting in on meetings.
- Robert Friedman a former International editor at Fortune is now an editor at large for Bloomberg.
With the magazines top editors on their way out — Stephen Adler announced his resignation last week — BusinessWeek staffers feel a little bit jarred and disconcerted.
Time Inc. plans to lay off a lot of people this year, as its slims its magazines. If any reporters there wanted to jump, and were looking for a cushy landing, suddenly there’s plenty of familiar faces at Bloomberg-BusinessWeek.
