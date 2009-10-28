Pssst…It's Time Inc., Not Bloomberg Actually Taking Over BusinessWeek

While the company signing the $5 million check for BusinessWeek is Bloomberg, there’s whispers amongst the staff that it’s actually Time Inc. that’s acquiring the business mag.



Look at the people in charge.

Norman Pearlstine, the new chairman of BusinessWeek is the former editor-in-chief at Time Inc.

Jim Kelly, who used to be managing editor at Time, has been sitting in on BusinessWeek’s editorial meetings, and is now mentioned as a possible editor-in-chief for BusinessWeek.

Bloomberg also has Eric Pooley, a former managing editor at Fortune, on its staff.

Jim Aley who used to be at Fortune is also sitting in on meetings.

Robert Friedman a former International editor at Fortune is now an editor at large for Bloomberg.

With the magazines top editors on their way out — Stephen Adler announced his resignation last week — BusinessWeek staffers feel a little bit jarred and disconcerted.

Time Inc. plans to lay off a lot of people this year, as its slims its magazines. If any reporters there wanted to jump, and were looking for a cushy landing, suddenly there’s plenty of familiar faces at Bloomberg-BusinessWeek.

