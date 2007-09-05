Time Inc. Kills Business 2.0

Time Warner decides not to sell the money-losing business/tech mag after all, the NYT reports; instead it is simply yanking the cord. The silver lining: Time Inc has nice severance packages, and some staffers will apparently land jobs at Fortune, which has been making several high-priced hires since Andy Serwer took over the title a year ago. NYT



