Time Inc. has reportedly hired bankers to help field takeover offers -- and the stock is up 4%

Portia Crowe

Time Inc has hired Morgan Stanley and Bank of America to help it deal with takeover offers, CNBC reports, citing Dow Jones.

The stock jumped nearly 7% on the news.

Time Inc was reportedly approached by the billionaire investor Edgar Bronfman Jr. in November but rejected the takeover offer.

More to come…

Screen Shot 2016 12 08 at 3.19.00 PM

