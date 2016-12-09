Time Inc. has reportedly hired bankers to help field takeover offers -- and the stock is up 4%

Time Inc has hired Morgan Stanley and Bank of America to help it deal with takeover offers, CNBC reports, citing Dow Jones.
The stock jumped nearly 7% on the news.
Time Inc was reportedly approached by the billionaire investor Edgar Bronfman Jr. in November but rejected the takeover offer.
More to come…
