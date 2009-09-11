Time Inc. Contemplates A Kindle Killer, Too

Dan Frommer
  • Time Inc. considering its own e-reader, according to internal presentation [NBC Bay Area]
  • But Time Inc. won’t build the e-reader hardware [MediaMemo]
  • Comcast should merge with Time Warner Cable, says Citi [Reuters]
  • Radio loves the new iPod nano, which includes an FM tuner [AdAge]
  • iPod touch will have a camera someday [AppleInsider]
  • Ning launches apps directory [Ning]
  • Palm Pre blocked from new iTunes [AppleInsider]
  • Facebook open-sources some of Friendfeed’s technology [Facebook Blog]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

sai-us