Time Inc. Contemplates A Kindle Killer, Too

- Time Inc. considering its own e-reader, according to internal presentation [NBC Bay Area]
- But Time Inc. won’t build the e-reader hardware [MediaMemo]
- Comcast should merge with Time Warner Cable, says Citi [Reuters]
- Radio loves the new iPod nano, which includes an FM tuner [AdAge]
- iPod touch will have a camera someday [AppleInsider]
- Ning launches apps directory [Ning]
- Palm Pre blocked from new iTunes [AppleInsider]
- Facebook open-sources some of Friendfeed’s technology [Facebook Blog]
