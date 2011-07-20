Time Inc. Commits To Its Absurd Paywall

Got $30 lying around?



Perfect!

Now you can get 56 issues of Time, full online access, and all of the magazine’s tablet apps with the publication’s new “All Access” pass.

As Peter Kafka reports, it’s the second Time Inc. magazine to offer its wares in this manner.

(Sports Illustrated did so last year.)

But, in addition to announcing the deal, Time is also putting its magazine content behind a paywall. Website users will not be able to view articles from the magazine for three months unless they subscribe.

It’s the second time the company has enacted such a paywall. Kafka says he’s not sure when the magazine took down the first wall at Time.com – but this one looks here to stay.

It’s a silly paywall.

Most of the website’s content does not appear in the magazine – meaning it is free to be accessed by anyone at any point. If I’m a reader who is used to being able to read virtually anything on the site, and I suddenly run into an article I can’t read, it’s not going to make me subscribe; it’s just going to make me angry.

The need to squeeze revenue from different sources is well documented. But this is not the right way to go about doing so. There either needs to be more behind the paywall (to entice people to pay) or less (so as not to piss them off).

This half-solution is 100% wrong. It’s not going to work.

Perhaps Time Inc. should launch a Groupon clone instead?

