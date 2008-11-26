Time Inc CEO Ann Moore To Receive Lifetime Achievement Award From Magazine Trade Group

Time Inc. CEO Ann Moore has not only decided to renew her contract after it runs out in 2010, but she’s also in the process of axing employees company wide (not literally, just asking them to stop working there). What better time for the Magazine Publishers of America to give her a lifetime achievement award?



Good luck dealing with any death threats or crank calls from fired employees. (Hint: The answer to “Is your refrigerator running?” is “Then you better catch it.”)

Portfolio’s Mixed Media blog: You have to hand it to the Magazine Publishers of America: For a trade group, it’s got a pretty healthy sense of irony.

Every year, MPA selects a publishing executive upon whom to bestow its Henry Fisher Johnson lifetime achievement award. Last year it was Jack Kliger, whose main distinction over the past five years has been superintending the closings of Premiere, Elle Girl, Shock, For Me, et cetera.

And this year, in an exquisite bit of timing, it will be Ann Moore, the CEO who’s currently presiding over the industry’s bloodiest cull in the form of the 600-person purge now under way at Time Inc. (MPA also said Martha Stewart will get her own lifetime award, an induction into the magazine editors’ hall of fame.)

