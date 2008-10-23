Time Inc CEO Ann Moore May Have Changed Mind About Leaving

Remember when Time Inc CEO signed her current three year contract, 18 months ago. She said she’d step down after it expired. Now, halfway into the agreement, she’s having second thoughts. Of course, she still has 18 more months to change her mind again.



NY Post: SPECULATION is building that Time Inc. CEO Ann Moore will pull a “Bloomberg” and reverse her decision to step down when her current three-year contract expires in 18 months…

When she signed her current contract, Moore said it would be her last and that she planned to step down when it expired.

But while Moore might not want to leave Time Inc., a bunch of other employees may be forced to do so.

The speculation that she’ll stick around comes against an ominous backdrop: Sources say that Time Inc. will unveil a new round of layoffs in the very near future.

“We continue to evaluate our cost structure,” a Time Inc. spokeswoman told Media Ink.

Time Inc. currently has about 7,000 US-based employees, including 3,500 in New York, where most of the cuts are rumoured to be centered. Globally, Time Inc. employs 10,200 people.

