Time Inc. Shakedown Continues With Departure Of Chief Digital Officer

The Time, Inc. shakedown, which has already ousted CEO Jack Griffin, is still reverberating.



The Averill-Edelson-Huey power trio informed the staff today that Randall Rothenberg, will be returning to the Interactive Advertising Bureau as president and CEO after a brief stint as the company’s first Chief Digital Officer.

Unlike Griffin, Rothenberg left of his own accord. But his departure is seen as a response to Griffin’s departure.

Memo below.

February 22, 2011

TO: Time Inc. Colleagues

FROM: Howard Averill, Maurice Edelson and John Huey

RE: Randall Rothenberg

Randall Rothenberg informed us today that he has accepted an offer to return to the Interactive Advertising Bureau as its President and Chief Executive Officer.

Randall joined us a month ago as our first Chief Digital Officer and moved quickly to develop relationships and coordinate opportunities across Time Inc. We considered him a valued and collegial member of our management team and hoped he would stay.

Randall’s departure will be mitigated by his assurances that he will continue to work closely with Time Inc.

“Time Inc. is a valued member of the IAB, and as I return to that industry leadership role, I look forward to helping the teams here as you continue your digital transformation,” Randall said today. “I was attracted to Time Inc. by its fantastic brands and terrific people, and believe that the company is well positioned to take advantage of the digital revolution in media and marketing.”

Getting to know Randall better has been a great benefit to Time Inc., and partially as a result we are redoubling our commitment to the IAB. We are pleased to announce that Time Inc. will become a charter sponsor of the association’s new IAB Ad Lab and of the IAB’s important cross-industry measurement standardization initiative, where we will take an advisory board seat. We also will continue our participation on the IAB’s Board of Directors and on its Mobile Marketing centre of Excellence. These positions will give the company and our executives access to the best thinking in the industry.

We wish Randall the best at the IAB.

HMA MFE JWH

