Time For One More Question

In addition to my life as a cartoonist, I’m also a stay-at-home dad, which means lots of sitting cross-legged on the floor playing with kids and their toys.



Sounds great, right?

However, day after day, week after week, month after month of playing the same scenarios leaves the adult in me wanting to change things up a bit.

So one morning after playing dinosaur tea party for the umpteenth time, I gathered the toys together, and grabbed the T-Rex who said gravely to the group, “I suppose you’re wondering why I’ve asked you all here today.”

OK, my daughter didn’t understand, and we soon returned to polite dino society, but it was a welcome respite, and it suggested the cartoon above.

