And Now Everyone Else Is Rushing To Cash In On The Chilean Miners Saga

Well, we guess it’s kind of refreshing that following the rescue-mission-turned-media-circus that was the Chilean miners saga, the conversation has now turned to what sort of money can be made off this thing?

The Financial Times: “Mario Sepúlveda, the second miner to emerge from Chile’s San José mine, handed out rocks glinting with gold to rescue workers. But for the 33 freed miners who had been trapped underground for 10 weeks, the real gold is to come – from product endorsements, media interviews, books, and perhaps film rights to their saga.”

Broadcasting & Cable: “Industry observers are estimating that the miners’ story could be worth several hundred thousand dollars to TV production houses with television interviews going for as much as $20,000. U.S. television networks do not pay outright for interviews. But bookers will proffer all-expenses paid trips to New York for miners and their families as well as payments to licence photographs and home videos.”

The Wrap: “Not that anyone asked, but TheWrap has come up with some helpful suggestions for sure-fire ways to cash-in on the inspirational true story and some potential follow-up projects for the mining team.”

The Hollywood Reporter: “Spike TV is set to announce a mining reality series chronicling the dangerous profession of coal mining, set in West Virginia.”

Kinda makes you wonder how much money you would need to have 69 days of your life taken away.

