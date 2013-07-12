SMART INVESTOR: July Is The Perfect Time To Make Sure Your Portfolio Is Working For You

Now that summer is here and the work grind is finally (hopefully?) starting to simmer down, there’s no better time for a mid-year 401(k) check-up.



Don’t let the bull market get you too complacent with your portfolio. There are no guarantees in the savings game, and as an added incentive, you’ll be way ahead of the game when it comes to the end-of-year tax race.

To make the job easier for you, we’ve gathered some tips from the financial experts at Charles Schwab.

Diversify. We know. This whole ‘diversify’ line is getting old. But it’s a crucial part of the game, and as you age, you’ll need to rejigger your investments to reflect your risk tolerance. With the recent stock market comeback, you may need to consider rebalancing to get back to your target allocations. If you’re unsure, seek advice from a fee-only financial advisor.

Match, match, match. This is a no-brainer. Have an employer that matches your retirement contributions? Do whatever you can to contribute as much as they’re willing to match, or you can kiss that free money goodbye. Don’t even think about it. Automate your paycheck so that a portion goes immediately into your 401(k) and never touches your hands. Trust us –– it’s harder to miss something you never had.

Don’t over-invest in your employer. The ideal allocation for company stock is between 10 and 20% (and that’s being generous). You don’t want to load up too heavily on employer stock options, no matter how well they’ve performed this year.

Revisit your fees. New fee regulations on 401(k)s haven’t exactly made them all that much more transparent, but that doesn’t mean you can’t do your own digging to find out if you’re getting fleeced. You’ll have to dig into your plan documents online, or you can try giving your customer service centre a call. Look for a section titled “Expense Ratio.” High fees of actively-managed funds are why we are huge proponents of low-cost investment options like an index fund. They are super cheap and have proven time and again to beat the market –– and investment professionals themselves. Luckily, many employer-provided plans include index fund options.

Don’t be tempted to dip in. It’s natural to be tempted by a big pot of cash, especially when that pot belongs to you and is so very accessible. Don’t do it. Please. Taking out a loan against your 401(k) is tantamount to hopping in a time machine, going into the future and robbing yourself when you’re old and grey. Unfortunately, summertime is a hot season for 401(k) loans, when pricey expenses like college tuition start rolling in and your tax refunds dry up. Not only will you pay fees as high as 10% for early withdrawals, but if you leave your job for any reason before you finish paying back your loan, you’ll have to pay in full as soon as 30 days after.

The bottom line: keep your eye on the prize. Your 401(k) is a slow cooker and your savings are that pot roast that will only get more tender and delicious (and rich) the longer you let it simmer. You’re kidding yourself if you think you can time the market or compete with the traders and fund managers who try and fail to do just that on a daily basis. The best game individual investors can play is a long one.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.