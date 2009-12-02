TIME Magazine's Ridiculous Five Things America Needs To Learn From China

'...the literacy rate in China is now over 90%. (The U.S.'s is 86%)... Chinese students, according to a 2006 report by the Asia Society, spend twice as many hours doing homework as do their U.S. peers.'

'It isn't just about cheap labour; it's about smart labour. 'Whether it's line workers or engineers, we're finding the candlepower of our employees here as good as or better than anywhere in the world' says Nick Reilly, a top executive at General Motors in Shanghai.'

Here we'd have to agree that the U.S. has had far too easy a ride over the last few decades. Americans need to become more educated if they want to compete.

The world is becoming rapidly more educated and catching up very fast.

Only 27.4% of Americans 25 years and older have attained a bachelor's degree or higher according to 2006 - 2008 U.S. Census data. One imagines that leading nations of the future will have much higher levels.

In America, the social cost of being ignorant is far too low. In fact, sometimes ignorance is championed as a sign of 'the common man'. Culturally, this is a problem.