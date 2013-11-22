TIME Savages The Obamacare Disaster In One Brutal Cover

Time magazine calls the Affordable Care Act a “broken promise” on the cover of its latest issue. The image splits a pill with “Obamacare” inscribed on it in half, separating “Obama” and “care.”

The cover story, by Nancy Gibbs, looks at how President Barack Obama needs to fix what has been a disastrous rollout of the federal health law — and fix it fast:

So the sign that the Obama presidency had reached a turning point came not when his poll numbers sank or his allies shuddered or the commentariat went hunting for the right degree of debacle to compare to the rollout of Obamacare.

It happened when he started apologizing. In triplicate. For not knowing what was going on in his own Administration. For failing to prevent his signature achievement from detonating in prime time. For not telling the whole truth when he promised people that Obamacare would not touch them without permission: “If you like your health care plan, you can keep your health care plan.”