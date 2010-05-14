Time Magazine Recycles Old Cover To Celebrate Women Fighting The Big Bad Men Of Finance

Time Magazine has launched a new issue lauding the three women charged with tackling the villains of Wall Street: Sheila Bair of the FDIC, TARP commander Elizabeth Warren, and SEC chair Mary Schapiro.



While we’re a little concerned this might be an instance of the front cover curse, we’re also surprised Time would re-use a premise from nearly a decade ago:

Today’s front cover, via FT Alphaville:

The Whistle-blowers, from 2002:

