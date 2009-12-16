FLASHBACK: The Rough Guide To The Internet... In 1999

1999 was in some ways a simpler time, a bygone era in which a leading Internet guidebook’s first page could open with the question: “OK, what’s this Internet good for?”



The book then follows this question up with a host of others.

“Is there a lot of really weird stuff on the Net?”

“But isn’t it yet another male-dominated bastion?”

“What’s electronic mail, again?”

“So, is this the Information Superhighway?”

Well, yes, it is the “Information Superhighway,” a term which itself sounds straight out of a previous century, but it’s not the superhighway that we’re driving on today. When Ars Science Editor John Timmer unearthed a copy of 1999’s Rough Guide to the Internet, we decided to take a look back at just what has changed in the last decade—and what has remained depressingly the same.

Continue reading at Ars Technica »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.