Apple Is Working On A Way To Deliver Super-Fast Updates To Macs And iPhones

Photo: Geeky Gadgets

Hints of a fourth-generation Time Capsule and fifth-generation AirPort Extreme have been found in the most recent source code for an AirPort security update.Specifically, the code references caching — the devices could be able to download software updates in the background, then wait until the user checks for the updates to apply them. Could be a real time saver.



rumours about refreshing these products lines have been popping up for a while now. These hints in the code all but confirm it.

[Via 9 to 5 Mac]

