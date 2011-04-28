The TIME 100 Attendees Did NOT Want To Talk About Donald Trump Last Night

Quickest way to make a Time 100 honoree stop smiling on the red carpet?
Bring up Donald Trump.
At last night’s event, nobody wanted to talk about Trump’s presidential ambitions.
Whether he’s really running or not remains to be seen, but what he’s unarguably doing is expanding the definition of who can run for office.
With that in mind, we got some of Time’s most influential people to tell us what non-politicians they’d be willing to cast their votes for.
TW: Who's someone outside of politics you'd support running for president?
JE: If he was eligible, I'd say Bono. He's someone who's actually thinking about the world.
TW: So who outside of politics could you see running a successful campaign?
RS: Eric Schmidt. Eric Schmidt could run for president.
TW: Speaking of campaigns, do people lobby to get into the Time 100?
RS: Oh, yes. We hear from publicists and heads of state alike. Hundreds.
TW: So who outside of politics would you buy running for president?
KK: Hmm. That's a tough one.
TW: You can say 'Donald Trump,' by the way.
KK: I know I can. But I won't. For really, seriously running the country? I'll go with Jamie Dimon.
TW: So a non-politician president -- anyone from your own field come to mind?
JF: Zadie Smith, but she's foreign-born. I wouldn't mind looking at George Clooney for eight years.
TW: Eight years, not just four -- you have some faith in his abilities. Think he could beat Trump?
JF: If it's gonna come to that, yeah.
TW: I just heard you guys talking down the line about how much you support President Obama -- but if it had to be someone outside of politics...
LV: That's such an easy one. Oprah Winfrey. Even though she said she never will.
TW: Carmelo?
LV: Well, now it's tough -- how do you top Oprah? I'll go with Muhammad Ali.
TW: Maybe on the same ticket.
LV: Yeah, that'd be good.
TW: Plenty of people in entertainment would probably like to be president.
RE: Most actors are way too egotistical. No, I'll go with Nicholas Kristof.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.