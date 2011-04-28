The TIME 100 Attendees Did NOT Want To Talk About Donald Trump Last Night

Quickest way to make a Time 100 honoree stop smiling on the red carpet?



Bring up Donald Trump.

At last night’s event, nobody wanted to talk about Trump’s presidential ambitions.

Whether he’s really running or not remains to be seen, but what he’s unarguably doing is expanding the definition of who can run for office.

With that in mind, we got some of Time’s most influential people to tell us what non-politicians they’d be willing to cast their votes for.

