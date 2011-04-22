Here Are The 10 Most Influential Media People This Year (According To The TIME 100)

It’s that time of year again.
Time magazine has released the Time 100, its annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world, as it does every year, to be followed by a swanky party next week at the Time Warner Centre (to which I am told press are no longer allowed to attend).
Unlike its annual Person of the Year, Time doesn’t rank the Top 100, but merely lists them grouped in categories and pairs them with fun write-ups done by equally high profile people.
You can see the full list and accompanying write-ups here.
Give Time extra credit for their profile pairing on this one. Here is Germaine Greer on Assange:
The media were easily convinced that WikiLeaks was a person, and unaware of how vulnerable he really was, Assange played the part to the hilt. Egregious to the last, he is convinced that his prosecution for rape in the Swedish courts was engineered by vengeful U.S. intelligence, unable to grasp the plain fact that his callous treatment made two women angry enough to seek redress.
There were many scoops but few surprises amid what we learned from WikiLeaks. Regardless of what happens to Assange, which he will almost certainly not deserve, the construction of stateless, secure and indestructible Internet drop boxes cannot be undone. Secrets will never be safe again.
Rush Limbaugh: If she were liberal, she'd be celebrated from the mountaintops. But she's conservative. So because she is smart, talented and accomplished and a natural leader -- not to mention attractive -- the left brands her as a flame-throwing lightweight. They underestimate her at their own risk.
Belinda Luscombe: In 2005, with little more than her impregnable charm, thicket of friends and contacts and outsize chutzpah, she launched the golden goose of news websites (or of any business) -- popular, adroit, cheap as chips to run and named after her.
Diane Von Furstenberg: These days Hung, 49, is hugely influential in Chinese culture, tweeting with humour and intelligence to 2.5 million people. She runs a fashion magazine called iLook, owns a store featuring Chinese designers and recently became the director of the first design museum in China...What makes Hung unique is that she understands America, its pragmatism and practices, yet she remains a true Chinese patriot.
Rupert Murdoch: Through his ownership of newspaper and TV properties, he has become, without a doubt, the most influential media figure in Afghanistan and plays a big role in shaping public opinion there. He has shown great courage in publicly and strongly criticising the Karzai government for corruption and incompetence. He hasn't been afraid to show men and women on TV--a practice the Taliban did not allow.
Dan Rather: Many journalists did good work in Egypt at the country's -- and the region's -- historic turning point, but none matched Mohyeldin, 31. He put us in the middle of the action and took us behind the scenes...By dint of his experience, persistence and talent, he lifted the profile and reputation of the al-Jazeera network. And for one brief, shining moment, he was the best in the world.
Michael Bloomberg: As a group, cable-television talk-show hosts are not exactly known for independent political analysis that is free of partisan favoritism, but that is exactly what makes Joe Scarborough, 48, so refreshing--and so important. Joe's approach to politics is the same as mine: call 'em like you see 'em, and even if people don't agree with you on every issue--and they won't--they will respect you for being honest.
Adi Ignatius: After a dispute with her publisher, Hu left the magazine in 2009 and set up Caixin Century, now a paragon of reporting brilliance in China. In February it ran a commentary on Egypt that any savvy reader would link to China. 'Autocracy creates turbulence,' it read, 'democracy breeds peace.'
Ted Turner: She has not only made it to the top with the cards stacked against her, but she has also made extraordinary contributions to our global community through her philanthropic efforts.
April Capone: I never knew when I created a Facebook account to connect with friends, relatives and constituents that I would find one of my residents who needed a kidney. But there was Carlos Sanchez, like some sort of cyberspace SOS on my NewsFeed, contacting as many people as he could to find a new chance at life....Would I have been his donor without Facebook? We'll never know. But Facebook allowed me to sit quietly in my office and say to myself, You're up! Answer this call!
