This Awesome Music App Helps You Get Out And Hear New Bands

Do you love live music? And do you love discovering new artists? If you answered “yes” to both of those questions you need to download Timbre, right now. Timbre is a new kind of music discovery app. It uses your location to list upcoming live shows in your area. But Timbre isn’t just limited to your area either, you can type in another city or state and it will list live music playing there, too.



Timbre searches a database that contains more than 65,000 artists and 75,000 venues, which pretty much guarantees you’ll find music you love.

In addition to just helping you find shows, Timbre lets you to listen to a few of the artist’s tracks before you decide you want to go see them live. Then the app makes it easy to buy tickets directly in the app.

We run across a lot of music apps. Most are good because they let us listen to new tunes and discover artists we’ve never heard of. But we love Timbre because it helps us get out and experience the music as well.

Timbre is simple, well-designed, and fun to use. Overall we were pleased with the app and think you should check it out.

Timbre is free and available for the iPhone.

Here is the Timbre app. We like the icon's resemblance to a guitar pick. Tap to open. Timbre opens and allows you to browse events near you. You can also search for events in other cities using the search bar. We let Timbre show us concerts playing near us. We had to allow access to our location for this one. This is what our Timbre looks like. You can scroll down for weeks and weeks of live shows coming to your area. Tap on one you're interested in. This is one of the shows we selected. As soon as you select it, music starts playing. If you tap anywhere while the song is playing, you get several options. You can pause the music, skip to the next song, and even purchase the track on iTunes. Those are all secondary controls: the real meat and potatoes is the ability to purchase tickets directly inside the app. If you want to buy the track you're listening to the app takes you straight to iTunes. We tapped the ticket icon and were taken to LiveNation's website within the app. We love how easy it is to buy tickets. We also love the graphics. Here is another screen showing a band that played late last week. Some basic settings: Users can increase the search radius for upcoming shows. In addition, you can choose to listen to audio in the background. Facebook and Twitter integration allow you to brag to your friends the next shows you're hitting up. Overall, we like Timbre and can't wait for them to add more shows and new features.

