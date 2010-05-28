Goldman Sachs Timberwolf Deal Brought Down A Hedge Fund, Potentially Under Criminal Investigation

The Timberwolf deal, infamously tagged a “shitty deal” during the Goldman Sachs Senate hearings, is now at the centre of a criminal investigation around the firm, according to the Huffington Post.



Federal prosecutors are focusing on this deal, and its connections to the collapse of the Australian David Mapley’s hedge fund. Supposedly that deal cost Mapley $100 million, and the life of his hedge fund, Basis Yield Alpha Fund.

Mapley has claimed that the Timberwolf deal was a “fraudulent concoction.” He is currently working on an out of court settlement.

