TIM ZAGAT: This Is Why We Will Beat Our Online Competition

How do two corporate lawyers wind up running one of the world’s biggest survey companies?



We caught up with Zagat Survey founder Tim Zagat, who explained how the company transformed from an informal guide for friends to a multimillion dollar review empire.

He also told us what sets Zagat’s product apart from the reviews offered by online competitors.

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & Simone Foxman

