Tim Zagat On Creating A Brand That Every Restaurant In America Wants On Its Front Door

Tim Zagat, one of the best-known names in the food world, has built an empire around restaurant reviews.



The lawyer-turned-entrepreneur talked to us about the marketing strategy that has led to the company’s success, from the Zagat ratings plaques on restaurant walls around the world, to the company’s collaboration with Taxi TV.

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & Simone Foxman

