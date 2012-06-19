Tim Tebow Describes How 'Braveheart' Had A Huge Impact On His Life

Photo: AP

Tim Tebow spoke in front of 26,000 at a church service in San Diego’s Qualcomm Stadium yesterday, and revealed the effect Mel Gibson’s “Braveheart” has had on his life.Here’s what he said (via NFL.com):



“It had the biggest impact on my life because every time I would go to practice from then on out, I would think of what my father said to me: ‘Do I really love what I’m doing? Am I passionate about it? And am I willing to sacrifice more than anybody else?'”

The event was staged by Shadow Mountain Community Church and people came from far and wide to hear the Jets QB talk about faith and, surprisingly, movies.

Tebow said his father showed him “Braveheart” as a motivational tactic when he was kid, and now it’s his favourite movie.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.