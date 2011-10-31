A Week After Anointing Him The saviour , People Are Calling Tim Tebow 'The Worst QB In The NFL'

Photo: twitpic.com

That was quick.A week after Tebow-Mania, Tim Tebow is getting panned in Denver for his atrocious performance in a 45-10 loss at home to Detroit Yesterday.



Here’s what Mark Kizla of the Denver Post wrote:

Tebow played so ineptly as to reveal a truth that his most faithful fans do not want to acknowledge. … Right here, right now, Tebow is the worst quarterback in the NFL.

ESPN also has its own eulogy for Tebow’s career.

These statements are a crazy 180 from what everyone was saying last Monday.

But in truth, Tebow has been pretty bad.

He was 4/15 for 47 yards and a fumble yesterday before picking up some garbage stats late in the game. He turned the ball over twice, and both times the Lions defence took it back for a touchdown. He completed under 50% of his passes and was sacked seven times.

He was generally awful last week too. Yeah he led the Broncos on two touchdown drives in the last five minutes. But it was his poor play against an awful Dolphins team that had Denver down in the first place. And if the Broncos don’t recover that onside-kick, everyone is talking about how John Fox made a terrible mistake in promoting Tebow to starter.

It’s too early to tell if Tebow will have a successful career as an NFL quarterback.

Just like people overreacted by calling Tebow awesome last week, they will overreact by calling him the worst QB ever this week.

Right now, he’s playing bad, probably worse than any other quarterback. But there’s plenty of season (and career) left for him.

