Tim Tebow Will Make The League Minimum In 2013

Details have emerged about Tim Tebow’s contract with the Patriots and they are not very flattering.



Tebow’s contract is a 2-year, $1.36 million deal with no guaranteed money based on information provided by Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.

If Tebow makes the roster, he makes the league minimum in 2013 with no bonuses or playing time incentives. In other words, Tebow makes $630,000 in 2013 and not a penny more and if he doesn’t make the team, the Patriots owe him nothing.

If Tebow performs well, things get a little better in 2014.

He still makes the league minimum, but as a player with four years of experience, his salary goes up to $730,000. In addition, he can earn more in 2014 based on playing time.

That is quite a step down for a player whose last contract included $11.25 million in guaranteed money.

