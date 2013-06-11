Tim Tebow Is Useless To The Patriots As A Quarterback

The initial rumblings out of New England are that the Patriots will use Tim Tebow as a quarterback.



Many suspected he’d have to change his position to fullback or tight end. But if the Pats are to be believed (a big if), he’s going to be a third-string, developmental QB and nothing more.

And if that’s the case, it’s unlikely that he plays at all unless both Tom Brady and second-string QB Ryan Mallett get hurt.

In short, Tebow is useless as quarterback to the Patriots. There are zero situations where Bill Belichick can rationally justify taking Tom Brady out in favour of Tim Tebow.

In a vacuum, Tebow is most valuable as a short-yardage QB (quarterback sneaks and stuff).

But the Patriots already have the best short-yardage QB in the game. Tom Brady is CRAZY good at QB sneaks.

Grantland’s Bill Barnwell went through the game logs last fall and found out that Brady is 18 for 19 on 4th-and-1 QB sneaks in his career. The conversion rate league-wide is around 80%.

So the one area where Tebow theoretically has value, the Patriots already have someone better.

Beyond those short-yardage situations, there’s no need to junk up the Patriots’ standard offence. New England led the NFL in yards and points last year. There’s no reason to upend that devastatingly efficient offence by putting in Tebow, even for a single play.

The truth is that no one knows how the Patriots will use Tebow. But on paper it doesn’t look like there are any areas where Tebow can make them better as a QB.

