Tim Tebow Was Just Traded To The New York Jets

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Tim Tebow has been traded to the New York Jets for a fourth round pick, according to Jay Glazer of FOX Sports.Jason La Canfora of NFL Network has the final details of the trade: Jets send fourth and sixth round 2012 draft picks to Broncos for Tebow and a 2012 seventh round pick.



The Jets were reportedly in serious discussions for Tebow early Wednesday morning.

With the deal getting done so quickly, it’s clear the Denver Broncos had no desire to let Tebowmania drag on.

