The One Huge Problem With The Report That Tim Tebow Wants Out Of New York

Photo: Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images

The 48-28 demolition of the Buffalo Bills did nothing to suppress the drama around the Jets.A New York Daily News column by Gary Myers today claims Tim Tebow will demand to be traded from the Jets after the season if he stays stuck on the bench.



Here’s the money quote:

“I think he will be a good soldier,” one NFL source said Wednesday. “At the end of the year, I think he will express those concerns to the Jets. He will want to move on.”

That has a lot of people running with the “Tebow wants out” narrative today. But there’s one false assumption with Myers’ argument that, when you think about it, draws the entire article into question.

Here’s the assumption:

He won’t make a stink during the season, but if Mark Sanchez doesn’t provide an opening to play, then I think Tebow is one-and-done as a Jet. I believe he endorsed the trade to the Jets rather than his hometown Jaguars because he felt he would have a better opportunity to get on the field as a quarterback.

That’s not really true.

Despite initial reports that the Broncos let Tebow chose his trade destination between the Jets and Jaguars, Tebow himself told reporters, “I didn’t have any [say]. The Broncos had all the power.”

So the notion that he chose to come to the Jets via some sort of endorsement isn’t true.

And even if it was true, the idea that he had a better chance to unseat Jets QB Mark Sanchez than he did Jaguars QB Blaine Gabbert makes no sense.

Gabbert was terrible in 2011, the Jaguars just fired their coach, the team was under new ownership, and Tebow would have been a huge ticket draw in his hometown. Jacksonville was literally the perfect scenario for Tebow if he was looking to start.

Sanchez, on the other hand, was a multi-year starter who once led his team to an AFC Championship game.

If he wanted to start, he would have picked Jacksonville over NYC 100 times out of 100.

Look, we’ve all seen a bunch of shady-looking rumours turn out to be true. But in this case, Myers’ entire narrative is based on a false assumption — that Tebow came to NY because he thought he would be a starter, and now he wants to leave because he’s not getting what he bargained for.

So it’s hard to take the report without a hefty dose of salt.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.