Denver has adopted a high school offence against Kansas City today — running the option and only throwing when they absolutely have to.



It took Tim Tebow until the middle of the third quarter to complete his first throw.

But then, out of nowhere, he dropped this 56-yard touchdown bomb to Eric Decker with a fantastic throw.

Here’s the video:

