Here's The Last-Minute Tim Tebow Touchdown That You Missed When You Went To Sleep Early Last Night

Tim Tebow and the Broncos had the ball on their own five-yard-line, down 13-10 to the Jets with six minutes left last night.



Denver hadn’t moved the ball well all game, and Tebow was hopeless through the air.

But somehow he unleashed a 95-yard drive with a series of scrambles and dink passes.

He finished it off with this 20-yard TD scamper to stun the Jets 17-13.

(video via Big Lead Sports)

