NMA’s Tim Tebow animation video depicts the him as an angel sent to save the Denver Broncos.



At one point in the video, he gets hits wings cut off with scissors. But he triumphantly regains his powers after dethroning Kyle Orton, and then stabs a dolphin with a trident.

Here’s the video:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

