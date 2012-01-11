God And Satan Play Xbox While Tim Tebow Rises From The Dead In This Ridiculous Taiwanese Animation

In leading his Denver Broncos to a thrilling overtime win over the Pittsburgh Steelers last week, Tim Tebow inspired a frenzy of commentary from all corners of the internet.



Not surprisingly, this American pop culture phenomenon has received its due from our friends at Taiwan’s Next Media Animation

Watch as Tebow is crucified, then rises from the dead and with the help of some divine intervention, nabs a playoff W for his team (via Jimmy Traina).

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

